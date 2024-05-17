'BJP Sent Swati Maliwal To CM Kejriwal's Residence As Part Of Conspiracy': AAP Rubbishes Rajya Sabha MP's Assault Charge Against Bibhav Kumar

AAP leader Atishi and Swati Maliwal | X

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi in a press conference said that Swati Maliwal reached Delhi CM's residence on May 13 as part of BJP's conspiracy and said that the viral video shows how Swati Maliwal warned and threatened police officials at CM's residence. AAP called all allegations by Maliwal as false. Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar on May 13.

Atishi said that Swati Maliwal arrived at the CM's residence "unannounced" on May 13. "Maliwal leveled allegations against Bibhav Kumar as Kejriwal was not there at the residence or else Maliwal would have put allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal," said Atishi. "Swati Maliwal is the face of BJP's conspiracy," said Atishi.

Speaking on the viral video from CM's drawing room on May 13, Atishi said that the video "exposed Swati Maliwal's lies". Raising questions over the FIR filed by Swati Maliwal, Atishi said that in the video it could be seen that neither Atishi's "clothes were torn" nor did she suffer any injuries on the head as claimed by Swati Maliwal in the FIR. "The allegations leveled by Atishi are completely baseless and false," said the AAP minister.

Earlier, the AAP had called Swati Maliwal's video as her real face and captioned the video, "The truth of Swati Maliwal."

Amid the ongoing row over the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the AAP had announced that a press conference will be organised to "bring out the reality" of the issue.

In a post on X, AAP minister Atishi said, "Will be doing a press conference today at 6 pm to bring out the reality of the Swati Maliwal issue."

Meanwhile, the forensic unit of the Delhi Police reached the Chief Minister's residence to collect evidence in connection with the alleged assault case of Swati Maliwal.