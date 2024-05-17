Dinkar Gupta, Retired NIA DG, Gets Z+ Security By Centre After Threats From Pro-Khalistan Elements

Former National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general Dinkar Gupta | | X

New Delhi: Former National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general Dinkar Gupta was recently provided the top Z+ category VIP security cover by the Centre in view of the potential threat to him from the pro-Khalistan elements, official source said.

Gupta, a former Punjab Police chief, retired from the service in April. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPC) VIP security wing has been entrusted with the task to secure the 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Punjab cadre.

A threat perception report prepared by the central intelligence and security agencies necessitated the top category of the security cover to Gupta due to his work profile in the NIA and Punjab Police against the pro-Khalistan elements and supporters, the officials said.

Read Also Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case Probe: 2 Prime Suspects Arrested By NIA In West Bengal

A contingent of 40 CRPF personnel will be deployed in shifts to secure Gupta during his presence in Delhi and Punjab, they said. The Centre had extended a similar category security cover of Z category cover to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and former RAW chief Samant Goel in September due to similar threats ascertained against them. The VIP security cover category begins from the highest Z+ to Z, Y+, Y and X.