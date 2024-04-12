 Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case Probe: 2 Prime Suspects Arrested By NIA In West Bengal
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case Probe: 2 Prime Suspects Arrested By NIA In West Bengal

MMussavir Hussain Shazib who allegedly carried out the IED blast, and his accomplice Abdul Mateen Taha detained by NIA in West Bengal

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
MMussavir Hussain Shazib (Left) & Abdul Mateen Taha (Right) | X

Kolkata: In a big update in the investigation in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, 2 chief suspects in the case have been detained by NIA in West Bengal. MMussavir Hussain Shazib who allegedly carried out the IED blast, and his accomplice Abdul Mateen Taha detained by NIA in West Bengal.

As per an ANI report, NIA released a statement saying, "The absconders in the Rameswaram Cafe blast case, Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb were traced out to their hideout near Kolkata and were apprehended by the NIA team. Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused who placed the IED at the Café and Abdul Matheen Taha is the mastermind behind the planning, execution of blast and subsequent evasion from the clutches of law."

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.

