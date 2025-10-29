J&K LG Manoj Sinha's Distant Relative Dies By Suicide In Kanpur, Leaves Note Claiming Was He Haunted By 'Spirits' | ANI

Kanpur: In a tragic incident, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's 16-year-old nephew, Aarav Mishra, died by suicide at his home in Old Kanpur on Monday, October 27.

The police recovered a note in which the Class 11 student wrote that he was being "haunted by spirits" asking him to "kill his family or die."

Suicide note mentions 'harassment by spirits'

According to police, Aarav, the son of Alok Mishra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence on Monday evening. At the time of the incident, his parents were in Bhagalpur for Chhath Puja, while his sister was away at college. Aarav had been staying with his grandmother, who discovered the incident when he did not respond to her calls. The door was broken open with the help of neighbours, and the police were called immediately. Kohna police station chief Vinay Tiwari confirmed the recovery of a suicide note, adding that the matter is being investigated as a case of suicide.

Family members told police that Aarav had recently been under mental stress. Before Diwali, he reportedly told his sister that he was seeing the faces of unknown people who instructed him to either harm his family or end his own life. The family initially did not take his words seriously, assuming it to be his imagination.

Police register case

Police have registered a case and are examining Aarav’s mental condition and whether external factors may have contributed to his death. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Following the tragic incident, several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including local MLAs, visited the family to offer condolences.

The police also assured a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to the teenager’s death.