CM Revanth Reddy Puts Telangana On High Alert After Cyclone ‘Montha’ Rains, Orders Special Relief Steps

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the entire state administration to remain on high alert following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone 'Montha'.

Reviewing the cyclone's impact, particularly on paddy harvesting, he instructed the authorities to take necessary precautions to minimise losses, an official release said.

He ordered special arrangements at paddy and cotton procurement centres.

Heavy rains lashed different districts of Telangana on Wednesday under the impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', which crossed the coast in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh overnight.

'Montha' means a fragrant flower in Thai language.

The officials informed the CM that Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts are likely to be impacted the most.

SDRF and NDRF teams were directed to take up rescue operations in a coordinated manner in the rain-affected districts under the supervision of the district Collectors.

With Hyderabad witnessing rains, Reddy directed the local civic authorities to deploy disaster management teams to rescue people in the inundated areas in the city.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), SDRF and Fire department personnel were told to respond promptly to public requests.

After trains, including Golconda Express and Konark Express halted at Dornakal Junction in Mahabubabad district and Gundratimadugu station, and several others diverted by the Railway authorities, Reddy suggested that alternative arrangements be made for the stranded passengers.

Due to overflowing rivulets and canals, he ordered evacuation of families residing in low-lying areas to relief camps.

The State Irrigation department was alerted to closely monitor water levels in all projects, reservoirs and other water bodies. District Collectors must be informed before releasing water from the overflowing water bodies.

Reddy also instructed officials to halt vehicle traffic on flooded low-level bridges and causeways.

Police and Revenue officials were directed to erect barricades and monitor such areas.

Warning of potential epidemic outbreak, the CM directed city, municipal and village sanitation staff to undertake continuous sanitation work, the release added.

