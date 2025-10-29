 CM Revanth Reddy Puts Telangana On High Alert After Cyclone ‘Montha’ Rains, Orders Special Relief Steps
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCM Revanth Reddy Puts Telangana On High Alert After Cyclone ‘Montha’ Rains, Orders Special Relief Steps

CM Revanth Reddy Puts Telangana On High Alert After Cyclone ‘Montha’ Rains, Orders Special Relief Steps

Reviewing the cyclone's impact, particularly on paddy harvesting, he instructed the authorities to take necessary precautions to minimise losses, an official release said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | File Pic

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the entire state administration to remain on high alert following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone 'Montha'.

Reviewing the cyclone's impact, particularly on paddy harvesting, he instructed the authorities to take necessary precautions to minimise losses, an official release said.

He ordered special arrangements at paddy and cotton procurement centres.

Heavy rains lashed different districts of Telangana on Wednesday under the impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', which crossed the coast in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh overnight.

FPJ Shorts
WBMCC Declares Round 3 Merit List for WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025; 956 Candidates Eligible For Next Round
WBMCC Declares Round 3 Merit List for WB AYUSH UG Counselling 2025; 956 Candidates Eligible For Next Round
VIDEO: Seven-Storey Building Collapses In Turkiye's Gebze, 5 Family Members Trapped
VIDEO: Seven-Storey Building Collapses In Turkiye's Gebze, 5 Family Members Trapped
MPHC Recruitment 2025: Application Process Underway; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
MPHC Recruitment 2025: Application Process Underway; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
'And He Rings His Final Bell...' Heartwarming Video Shows Bengaluru School Students Tributing 'Das Uncle' For His 38 Years Of Service
'And He Rings His Final Bell...' Heartwarming Video Shows Bengaluru School Students Tributing 'Das Uncle' For His 38 Years Of Service
Read Also
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Accuses PM Modi Govt Of Reviving Manusmriti Ideals Through Draft Shram...
article-image

'Montha' means a fragrant flower in Thai language.

The officials informed the CM that Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts are likely to be impacted the most.

SDRF and NDRF teams were directed to take up rescue operations in a coordinated manner in the rain-affected districts under the supervision of the district Collectors.

With Hyderabad witnessing rains, Reddy directed the local civic authorities to deploy disaster management teams to rescue people in the inundated areas in the city.

Read Also
21 Maoists Surrender With 18 Weapons In North Bastar As Chhattisgarh Shifts Focus To Rehabilitation
article-image

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), SDRF and Fire department personnel were told to respond promptly to public requests.

After trains, including Golconda Express and Konark Express halted at Dornakal Junction in Mahabubabad district and Gundratimadugu station, and several others diverted by the Railway authorities, Reddy suggested that alternative arrangements be made for the stranded passengers.

Due to overflowing rivulets and canals, he ordered evacuation of families residing in low-lying areas to relief camps.

The State Irrigation department was alerted to closely monitor water levels in all projects, reservoirs and other water bodies. District Collectors must be informed before releasing water from the overflowing water bodies.

Read Also
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Ab Mera Joothan Bhi Prasad Ban Gaya..', JDU Leader Anant Singh Says 'Became...
article-image

Reddy also instructed officials to halt vehicle traffic on flooded low-level bridges and causeways.

Police and Revenue officials were directed to erect barricades and monitor such areas.

Warning of potential epidemic outbreak, the CM directed city, municipal and village sanitation staff to undertake continuous sanitation work, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Scathing Attack On RJD-Congress Alliance...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Scathing Attack On RJD-Congress Alliance...

Horrific Accident Caught On Camera: Car Crashes Into Oncoming Bus While Attempting To Overtake Truck...

Horrific Accident Caught On Camera: Car Crashes Into Oncoming Bus While Attempting To Overtake Truck...

CM Revanth Reddy Puts Telangana On High Alert After Cyclone ‘Montha’ Rains, Orders Special...

CM Revanth Reddy Puts Telangana On High Alert After Cyclone ‘Montha’ Rains, Orders Special...

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Accuses PM Modi Govt Of Reviving Manusmriti Ideals Through Draft Shram...

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Accuses PM Modi Govt Of Reviving Manusmriti Ideals Through Draft Shram...

21 Maoists Surrender With 18 Weapons In North Bastar As Chhattisgarh Shifts Focus To Rehabilitation

21 Maoists Surrender With 18 Weapons In North Bastar As Chhattisgarh Shifts Focus To Rehabilitation