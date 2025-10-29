Bihar Elections 2025: 'Ab Mera Joothan Bhi Prasad Ban Gaya..', JDU Leader Anant Singh Says 'Became MLA Because I Was Illiterate'

Anant Singh | Instagram/@anantkumarsinghmla

Patna: Janata Dal (United) JD(U) leader and former MLA Anant Singh, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, said that the food left over by him becomes prasad.

In the interview clip, the reporter can be seen having a meal with Singh. The video shows one of Singh’s associates eating from a discarded plate that Singh had used. When the reporter asked Singh who the person was, he replied that he was a friend. When asked why the man was eating the leftover food, Singh can be heard saying, “Humara khaya prasad ho jata hai,” which roughly translates to, “The food eaten by me becomes prasad.”

Singh also said that he was uneducated and that nobody would employ an uneducated person, but an uneducated MLA could still get elected.

Responding to a question by the reporter regarding his educational qualifications, Singh said, “Hum school kaha gaye hai? School jate toh naukri nahi karte?” which roughly translates to, “I have not gone to school. If I had gone to school, I would have been doing a job.”

The reporter then asked him, “Are you trying to say that those who are uneducated become MLAs?” To this, the JD(U) leader replied, “No one would employ an uneducated person, but an uneducated MLA can get elected. I have won five or six times despite being uneducated,” he said.

Singh will be contesting from the Mokama assembly constituency in Patna district. He will contest the polls in place of the incumbent MLA and his wife Neelam Devi. Mokama constituency will go to the polls in the first phase of Bihar assembly election, scheduled to be held on November 6.

Vows To Quit If Nitish Kumar Does Not Become CM

Earlier in the week, speaking to a local news channel, Singh said he would quit as MLA if he won and Nitish Kumar did not become Chief Minister again. “Nitish Kumar brought me into politics. If he is not there, I will also not remain in politics. He trusted me and gave me a chance. If he ceases to be Chief Minister, I won’t sit in the Assembly even as an MLA.”