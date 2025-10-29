 Horrific Accident Caught On Camera: Car Crashes Into Oncoming Bus While Attempting To Overtake Truck In Malappuram
The accident, which left the car shattered, was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage shows the speeding car driver recklessly attempting to overtake a lorry when it rams into an oncoming bus.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

A horrific video of a collision between a car and a private bus in Kerala's Malappuram district has surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly took place at 6:20 am on Wednesday, 29 October.

The accident, which left the car shattered, was captured on CCTV camera. The footage shows the speeding car driver recklessly attempting to overtake a lorry when it rams into an oncoming bus.

The collision was so severe that the front of the car was shattered into pieces and the rear left wheel came off the vehicle.

After the collision, smoke can be seen coming out of the car's engine; however, the car did not catch fire.

Moments later, bystanders came running to rescue the stranded driver. Though the visuals of the incident appeared frightening, the driver escaped with minor injuries.

