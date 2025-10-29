 ‘Don’t Be Scared’: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi After Trump Again Claims To Have Brokered Peace Between India & Pakistan
HomeIndia‘Don’t Be Scared’: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi After Trump Again Claims To Have Brokered Peace Between India & Pakistan

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Image) | ANI

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of brokering peace between India and Pakistan.

Trump Reiterates Claims Of Brokering Ceasefire

Earlier in the day, speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump said “I called Prime Minister Modi and said we can’t make a trade deal with you as you are fighting with Pakistan. Then I called Pakistan and said the same thing,” Trump said, claiming credit for brokering peace.

Trump Claims 7 Aircrafts Were Shot Down

Earlier on Monday, seven aircraft were shot down during the India-Pakistan military conflict in May.

'7 Brand New Planes Were Shot Down' : US President Donald Trump Reiterates His Claim Of Using Trade...
“If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it,” he said. “Seven brand-new, beautiful planes were shot down,” Trump said.

“I said to Prime Minister Modi and I said to the Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif), a very nice man, a very good man and the Field Marshal (Asim Munir) over in Pakistan." "I said, look we’re not going to do any trade if you’re going to be fighting", Trump said. “We said ‘no, we’re not doing any deals if you’re going to fight’ and within 24 hours that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually,” he added.

He further said, “I think trade is responsible for 70 per cent of the fact that we didn’t have wars.”

