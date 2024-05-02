India Weather Update: No Respite From Heatwave In Eastern & Southern Regions As IMD Warns Of Intense Heat Conditions

Representational photo |

As temperatures continue to soar across eastern and southern regions of India, a heatwave has tightened its grip. The India Meterological Department (IMD) in its Thursday bulletin said the maximum temperatures in many areas, including Gangetic West Bengal, east Jharkhand, north Odisha, and Rayalaseema are likely to hover between 44°C and 47°C.

The IMD issued warnings for the next five days. In Gangetic West Bengal, severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist, while parts of Odisha and Bihar will also have to continue to witness intense heat. Isolated pockets in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Jharkhand are also likely to experience heatwave conditions for the next few days.

The IMD's forecast stated that their is a possibility of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and others. This anticipated rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected to provide some respite from the blistering heat in these regions.

A fresh Western Disturbance, identified as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, could influence weather patterns over northern regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, are forecasted during the coming days.

Temperatures recorded on May 1 across India. |

Additionally, strong surface winds are expected to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, providing relief from the stifling heat for residents in these areas.

Heatwave and hot weather conditions in eastern and southern India

However, the relief might not be uniform across the country. While eastern and northeastern regions anticipate rainfall, parts of western and southern India brace for continued heatwave conditions. Telangana, Interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are among the areas likely to experience heatwave conditions in isolated pockets.

Maximum temperature observed in different parts of the country on May 1. | IMD

In addition to the heat, humid weather is forecasted for coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, further adding to the discomfort for residents in these regions.