Mumbai: Director Wife Removed From Company Using Forged Signature By Husband And Secretary

Mumbai: Thirty-nine-year-old Kinjal Barvalia, one of the directors of the Reki Developers LLP, located in Ghatkopar, has filed a formal complaint against her husband, Mehul Barvalia and his secretary, for allegedly removing her from the post of the director by forging her signature on a bogus resignation letter. Kinjal, in the FIR, has alleged that her husband conspired along with his secretary while having an affair, to remove her from their way and the company.

The Free Press Journal has a copy of the FIR, registered by Kinjal at the Parksite police station on April 30. Kinjal, in her statement to the police, said that she married Mehul in an arranged marriage-setting back in 2011. The company, Reiki Developers LLP, was started in the year 2022, and along with Mehul, Kinjal and Rekha (mother-in-law), were made as directors. The two would get a designated share from the company’s profit, and Kinjal added that certain transactions needed her signature.

Mehul allegedly made a digital signature of Kinjal as her signature was frequently needed in the business. She would also receive OTPs on her mobile number, and Mehul later started checking her phone by himself to get the OTPs.

Kinjal in October 2022 found out about her husband Mehul’s affair with his secretary and there started a difference between the husband and wife. Despite family and community members trying their best to mend the differences, Kinjal said it didn’t work and eventually Mehul left home for good.

Later in October 2023, Kinjal received a letter which consisted of a letter with Kinjal’s signature - a resignation letter that she never made, submitted or signed. The letter stated that Kinjal resigned from her post of the director on September 16, 2022. The letter was submitted by her husband, Kinjal said, to the MahaRERA. Kinjal in the FIR alleges that the document of resignation submitted to MahaRERA was bogus and the signature of her is forged.

In the FIR, police have mentioned Mehul and his secretary named Priya as the accused, and slapped them with charges of cheating, forgery, under the Indian Penal Code. The police said that all allegations will be first verified as part of the investigation and only then they would proceed towards making arrests.