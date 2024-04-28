Aurangabad Crime: BJP Leader Grabs Land by Making Forged Documents, One Killed in Armed Dacoity at Shendurvada

Former Top Cop Falls Prey To Investment Scam, Loses ₹98Lakh | Representative Image

In a sensational incident, a BJP leader and District Bank director, Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal (39, Nutan Colony), duped the Malkapur Bank by obtaining a loan of ₹1 crore using forged documents for a piece of land worth crores of rupees. A case has been registered with the Vedantnagar police station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against seven persons, including Abhishek, his wife Shweta (36), his elder brother Ambrish Jaiswal (41), bank CEO Deepak Saoji, and others.

The owner of the land in Samarthnagar, Ahmed, resides with his family in Pune. Abhishek had been attempting to purchase this land for several years, but Ahmed had refused to sell. Consequently, Abhishek, with the assistance of registry office officers, fabricated documents and, based on them, executed a sale deed and mortgaged the land in the bank. Abhishek also failed to make installment payments to the bank. However, Ahmed sent a legal notice and provided ownership documents to the bank, prompting Malkapur Bank officer Ravindra Jadhav to file a complaint with the Vedantnagar police station.

Abhishek executed the sale deed for the land on December 31, 2018, and the loan was sanctioned on the same date based on the land's valuation.

Abhishek owns six wine shops in the district and is an official of the BJP youth wing. Upon learning that a case would be filed against the Jaiswal brothers, they both filed a claim on the land in court and traveled to Mumbai for further procedures. However, upon their return to the city, the police arrested them.

Read Also WATCH VIDEO: Sunetra Pawar Plays Cricket With Women Cricketers During Election Campaign In Pune

One killed in armed dacoity at Shendurvada

In a tragic incident, unidentified dacoits carried out an armed dacoity at Shendurvada in the early hours of Saturday, severely beating two individuals and stealing gold ornaments. A 75-year-old man, Narayan Pandharinath Nikam, lost his life in the attack, while his 40-year-old daughter-in-law, Annapurna Nanasaheb Nikam, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Nikam family resides on a farm at Shendurvada in Gangapur tehsil. Narayan’s son Nanasaheb passed away approximately five years ago. His grandson works in a company in the Shendra MIDC area and resides in Shendra. Consequently, Narayan and Annapurna live on the farm.

On Friday night, after having dinner, both individuals retired to bed. Around 1 am, there was a knock on the door, but upon inquiry by Annapurna, there was no response. Subsequently, the dacoits forcibly entered the house and snatched earrings, chains, and other gold ornaments from Annapurna. Narayan attempted to resist, but the dacoits brutally assaulted both victims. Annapurna managed to escape from the house, screaming for help, while Narayan lay injured in a pool of blood. Despite nearby residents rushing to their aid, the dacoits had already fled. The injured were promptly transported to GMCH, where doctors pronounced Narayan deceased, and Annapurna is currently under medical care.

Waluj police station PI Rajendra Sahane and his team swiftly arrived at the scene and conducted the necessary panchnama. DCP Nitin Bagade, crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme, and other senior officers also visited the location to inspect the site of the incident.