 Thane News: 2 saree store owners kidnap, assault Mulund resident; case registered
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Two popular saree shop owners from Thane (West) drew attention for the negative reasons after their wrongdoings were exposed on Thursday. Identified as Nitin Faria and Rasik Boricha, owners of saree brands named Savi and Rangoli respectively were found to have kidnapped a man and beaten him up brutally over some financial issues between them.

Man kidnapped from Korum mall

Nitin and Rasik have come under the legal scanner for abducting a Mulund resident from the Korum mall and beating him up over personal clashes. It was learnt that the man being identified as Bipin Karia was kidnapped and taken to Yeoor Bungalow in Thane for harassment.

FIR registered

An FIR in this regard was registered at Vartak Nagar Police station. The prior and his associates have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC.

A case of kidnapping was registered against Rangoli saree owner Rasik Boricha and Nitin Karia, the owner of Savi Saree Showroom. Rasik and his associates were booked under charges including Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (Section 325) and Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (Section 504), along with section 364 A, 365, 506 (2), and 34.

Thane Shocker! 3-year-old raped & killed in Bhiwandi, girl was playing outside house before being...
