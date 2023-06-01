 Mumbai news: FIR against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad for his remarks against Sindhi community
Sections 153A, 153B, 295 A and 298 of the IPC invoked in the FIR

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Jitendra Awhad

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad at Hill Line Police Station for his remarks against Sindhi community. Thane Police said Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) 153B, 295A(deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens) and 298(deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC invoked in the FIR.

article-image
