Navi Mumbai: Anti-Encroachment department of Nerul ward removes illegal structure in Juinagar; see pics

Navi Mumbai: Anti-Encroachment department of Nerul ward removes illegal structure in Juinagar

The Anti-Encroachment department of the Nerul ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an illegal structure at Jagruti Housing society in sector 23 in Juinagar. The structure was constructed without any permission from the civic body.

A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction and asked to remove themselves. However, they did not remove the unauthorized construction despite the notice being served. Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction.

The unauthorized construction was removed by Nerul ward in the presence of officials from the ward with the help of 10 laborers, one pick-up van, five hammers, and a police team.