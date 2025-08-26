'No One Should Hurt Sentiments..': Maha Minister Ashish Shelar On Row Over Viral Ganeshotsav Reel By Content Creator Atharva Sudame |

Mumbai: As Maharashtra celebrates Ganeshotsav with devotion and grandeur, a controversy has emerged over a viral reel video, posted by Pune content creator Atharva Sudame, showing him posing as a devotee purchasing a Ganesh idol from a Muslim vendor. The video, initially shared to spread a message of harmony, quickly went viral but soon drew a wave of trolling, forcing the devotee to delete it from social media.

The incident sparked debate over religious sensitivities during the festival, with concerns being raised about whether such actions were being unnecessarily politicised. Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar weighed in on the matter during an interview with a Marathi news channel.

Shelar clarified that the government’s position is firmly rooted in the principles of the Constitution, which upholds equality and prohibits discrimination. He stressed that no one should provoke or offend sentiments on the basis of caste, religion, language or gender. He added that balance and restraint were necessary on both sides, cautioning against unnecessary provocation.

Shelar Dismisses Suggestions Of Not Buying Idols From Muslim Artisans

The minister also dismissed suggestions that people should refrain from buying idols from Muslim artisans. “Such a stand is neither the government’s view nor can it ever be. It is not in the Constitution,” Shelar said, adding that artisans of all communities contribute to the making of Ganesh idols, and buyers should be free to make their choices without pressure.

At the same time, he noted that responsibility lies equally with those making purchases and those objecting to them. He remarked that buying an idol from a particular artisan should not be a matter of dispute, while those opposed to it should also consider whether their objections were necessary in the first place.

Influencer Atharva Sudame Faces Backlash Over Ganeshotsav Reel

Social media influencer Atharva Sudame, widely followed for his Pune-themed reels, found himself at the centre of controversy after one of his recent videos sparked outrage ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Marathi Reelstar Atharv Sudame posted this video on Instagram and deleted within a couple of hours due to backlash.



Gen Z is being brainwashed by such influencers and the influencers are nurtured and promoted by the language chauvinist lobby.



Beware.pic.twitter.com/lpXmbJUO1l — पाकीट तज्ञ (@paakittadnya) August 25, 2025

The backlash gained momentum after a Facebook page named Jaysing Mohan published a post targeting the influencer. The post alleged that Sudame was spreading filth through his reel and warned that he would have to bear its consequences for life. It also dismissed him as an overrated artist who portrays Pune in a poor light. The viral post, which included Sudame’s video, drew several sharp reactions and pushed the controversy into the spotlight.

Sudame Deletes Controversial Reel, Issues Apology After Backlash

Amid the growing uproar, Sudame took to Instagram to issue a clarification. In a video shared on his story, he apologised to his followers and stressed that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments. Sudame revealed that he had voluntarily deleted the controversial reel earlier in the day, acknowledging the criticism but maintaining that his intention was never to disrespect Pune or its cultural identity.