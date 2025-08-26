Mira Road Slab Collapse: 4-Year-Old Killed, Father Injured Near Mumbai

A heartbreaking incident was reported in Mira Road today after a slab from the Noorjahan-1 building, located opposite Zudio, collapsed. The mishap claimed the life of a four-year-old child, while the child’s father sustained injuries and has been admitted to Wockhardt Hospital.

The 40-year-old structure has long been flagged for redevelopment, but the project has remained stuck for nearly a decade due to incomplete documentation and disputes with the developer. Residents allege that repeated delays and negligence have left several such buildings in dangerous conditions.

Local citizens are now questioning the inaction of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and builders in addressing unsafe and dilapidated structures across the city.

The incident has sparked anger and grief within the community, with many warning that unless urgent measures are taken, more lives could be at risk.

Similar Incident

Navi Mumbai: Woman Left Bleeding As Slab Crashes Down In Nerul Flat Amid Relentless Rains

A woman was injured after a portion of a slab collapsed inside a flat at Vighnaharta Society, Sector-1, Nerul, on Wednesday afternoon. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

A video of the incident, shows the woman bleeding and visibly shaken following the collapse.

According to civic officials, the structure had already been in a deteriorated state and the recent spell of heavy rainfall further weakened it, leading to the accident. “The slab gave way due to long-standing damage, made worse by continuous rains in the city,” an official confirmed.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of ageing housing societies in Navi Mumbai, many of which have been flagged for urgent repairs.

Authorities must carry out a structural audit of the building in the coming days.