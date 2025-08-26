 Maha Mumbai Metro Corporation Enhances Safety Measures On Monorail; From Crowd Management To Emergency Windows
To ensure the safety and comfort of all Mumbaikars, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. MMMOCL has implemented strong safety measures throughout the Monorail system.

Alok Dubey
Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Mumbai: To prioritise the safety and comfort of every Mumbaikar, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL) has introduced robust safety protocols across the Monorail network. From regulated passenger entry to onboard personnel and emergency readiness, each measure is carefully designed to ensure a secure journey for all.

Crowd and Capacity Management

Each Monorail train is built to safely carry a fixed capacity of 102–104 tonnes. To avoid overcrowding and ensure balanced loads, passenger entry is now strictly regulated at all stations.

Safety Staff Onboard

For added vigilance, every train will now have a dedicated security guard and a trained technician onboard throughout the journey.

Marked Emergency Windows

Safety during emergencies has been enhanced with eight clearly marked ventilation windows, two in each coach, ready for immediate use if needed.

Visible Information Boards

To guide passengers in both regular and emergencies, each coach is equipped with large, prominent boards detailing entry/exit and emergency protocols.

Strict Safety Inspections

Comprehensive technical checks are conducted daily on all Monorail trains to ensure continued safety and operational reliability.

MMRDA’s Commitment

MMRDA remains deeply committed to passenger safety and comfort. Our mission is to offer every Mumbaikar a Monorail experience that is safe, smooth, and dependable, every single day.

Mumbai Metro, Monorail Near 10-Lakh Daily Ridership Landmark

In other news of the Mumbai metro, the growing Metro and Monorail systems are on the cusp of a major milestone. On 22 August, the combined daily ridership reached 9.9 lakh passengers, falling short of the 10-lakh mark by just 9,668 commuters, according to The Times of India.

Metro Line 1 (Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar) continues to lead in daily usage, transporting 5,66,851 passengers along its 12-km route. With 47,237 commuters per km, it remains the backbone of the city’s Metro services since launching in June 2014, built for Rs 4,321 crore.

Metro Lines 2A and 7 (Dahisar–Andheri–Gundavali), covering 35 km with 30 stations, collectively recorded 3,35,069 passengers, averaging 9,573 commuters per km. Operational since January 2023, the Rs 12,618-crore corridor has quickly become the city's second busiest Metro network.

