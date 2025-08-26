Bombay HC Allows MMRDA To Cut 34 Non-Mangrove Trees For Mumbai Metro Line 6 Project; Cites Public Importance

Bombay High Court permits felling of 34 trees for Metro Line 6, citing public importance of the project |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted permission to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to cut 34 non-mangrove trees to facilitate the construction of Metro Line 6s, noting that the project is of public importance.

Metro Piers To Come Up At Village Kanjur

The proposed metro line will connect Swami Samarth Nagar in Andheri to Vikhroli (EEH), and the felling of the trees is necessary for the construction of metro piers at Village Kanjur in Kurla.

Bench Notes Public Importance of Metro Project

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne remarked that the MMRDA has acquired all the requisite permissions and that it was an important public project.

The HC has allowed the petition filed by MMRDA seeking permission for the removal of the trees, highlighting the significance of the project in improving Mumbai’s public transport infrastructure.

Metro Expected To Carry 72,000 Passengers Per Hour

The project, approved by the state government in December 2017, is aimed at reducing traffic congestion, lowering pollution levels, and improving safety. Metro Line 6 is expected to carry over 72,000 passengers per hour in each direction, significantly alleviating pressure on road transport.

Petition Highlights Transport, Safety And Pollution Benefits

The petition emphasised that Metro Line 6 would reduce travel time by 40-55 minutes, cut vehicular traffic by 35-50%, and prevent fatal accidents caused by overcrowding on the suburban rail system.

Additionally, the project will provide air-conditioned travel comfort at affordable rates. From an environmental perspective, the metro system will operate on clean electricity, reducing energy consumption and pollution compared to road-based transport systems.

Project Crosses Mangroves And CRZ Zones

However, the project’s alignment crosses areas with mangrove forests and coastal regulation zones (CRZ-I & II), requiring clearance from various authorities. While the felling of 34 non-mangrove trees is unavoidable, MMRDA has emphasised that the number of trees being removed is minimal, and alternatives have been explored to ensure minimal environmental impact.

MMRDA Secures All Necessary Approvals

The plea contended they have acquired the necessary approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MOEFCC).