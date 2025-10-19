Cattle Run-Over Causes Major Delay For Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat; Ripple Effect Hits CSMT-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express

Train’s aerodynamic nose cone or the front portion damaged in the incident | FPJ Image

Hundreds of passengers faced severe inconvenience and frustration on Sunday afternoon after a cattle run-over incident caused a delay of over six hours to the Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express. The disruption had a domino effect, also impacting the Mumbai CSMT–Nanded Vande Bharat service on the eve of Diwali.

The Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat, which was scheduled to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 12:35 PM, was delayed by over six hours due to a cattle run-over near Solapur. The train finally reached CSMT around 7:10 PM. The incident caused damage to the train’s aerodynamic nose cone (the front portion, also known as the face), prompting mandatory safety inspections and repairs before the train could be cleared for its return journey.

As a result, the same rake, which was scheduled to depart from CSMT to Nanded at 1:10 PM, could not be turned around in time. According to sources, departure was eventually rescheduled to 7:30 PM, as the Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat arrived only around 7:10 PM. The train was finally departed from CSMT at around 7:45 PM. This caused significant disruption to passengers’ travel plans—especially during the peak festive season"

Passengers Left Stranded, Allege Poor Communication

Scenes of chaos unfolded at CSMT as passengers many with children and elderly family members were left waiting for hours with little information or assistance.

“We only received a message around 10:30 AM about the delay. By then, we had already left home due to potential Diwali traffic. We were stranded here for hours without food, proper seating, or any help,” said one passenger.

Another passenger, Pradip, who filed an official complaint in the Complaint Book at the Deputy Station Manager’s office at CSMT, demanded access to lounge facilities and compensation amounting to three times the ticket fare for the “mental and physical hardship” endured. He also sought a formal written apology and assurance of improved communication protocols in the future.

Railways Acknowledge Delay, Say Safety Came First

Central Railway officials confirmed that the Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat rake was delayed due to a cattle run-over, which caused minor but critical damage requiring thorough safety checks.

“The nose cone and underframe suffered some damage. Safety inspections were necessary before the rake could be reused,” a senior Central Railway official stated.

Officials also claimed that timely communication had been made via SMS around 10:30 AM and that adequate seating arrangements were provided at CSMT. “Most passengers were informed early, and only a few who missed the message came to the station. For them, seating and basic facilities were provided,” the official added.

“Amenities such as water and access to lounge areas were arranged for affected passengers. Assistance teams had also been deployed at the station, and travelers were advised to approach the ‘May I Help You’ booths for support,” the official further added.

However, several passengers disputed this version, pointing out that many had already begun their journeys early due to anticipated road congestion around Diwali, rendering the SMS ineffective in preventing the inconvenience.

Highlighting the broader implications of the incident, Bal Malkit Singh, Executive Chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy and Convenor of the Maharashtra Sikh Association, called for systemic reforms.

“This situation underscores the urgent need for Indian Railways to improve communication and passenger care during service disruptions. Timely updates, basic comfort, and a humane approach are vital to restoring public trust.”

This incident, occurring during a major Indian festival, has reignited concerns about Indian Railways’ preparedness to handle disruptions—especially on premium services like the Vande Bharat Express. While animal run-overs on tracks remain a challenge, particularly in rural stretches, critics argue that better contingency planning, more robust communication, and immediate on-ground support can significantly reduce passenger distress.

“At times of major festivals like Diwali, the Railways needs to come up with better arrangements,” said a passenger rights activist.

How Rake Sharing Works

The Vande Bharat trains running between Mumbai–Solapur and Mumbai–Nanded follow an efficient rake-sharing model to maximize utilization. The rake arriving at Mumbai CSMT from Hazur Sahib Nanded as the Nanded–CSMT Vande Bharat Express is redeployed as the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express. After completing its journey to Solapur, the train returns to Mumbai CSMT as the Solapur–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express. From CSMT, the same rake then heads back to Nanded, operating as the CSMT–Nanded Vande Bharat Express.