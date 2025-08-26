Mumbai Real Estate News: Anil Kapoor And Son Harsh Varrdhan Buy ₹5 Crore Apartment In Bandra West’s Smoky Hill CHS

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor invest ₹5 crore in a Bandra West apartment at Smoky Hill CHS | Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, along with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 5 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace squareyards.com on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in August 2025.

Upscale Bandra West Location

Bandra West is recognized as one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties. The locality comprises a mix of upscale apartments, heritage bungalows, and boutique commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors.

Apartment and Transaction Details

According to property registration documents, the apartment bought by Anil Kapoor and his son is located in The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd.. It has a built-up area of ~1,165 sq. ft. and carpet area of 970.71 sq.ft. The deal also includes one garage space. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 30 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Also Watch:

Anil Kapoor’s Bollywood Legacy

Anil Kapoor is a veteran Bollywood actor known for his versatility and evergreen energy. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in iconic films across genres. He delivered iconic performances in films like Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, and Tezaab.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/