Maharashtra Govt Launches Sanjivani Blood Group Registry App To Connect Donors And Recipients

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar launches Sanjivani App to connect blood donors and recipients statewide | File Photo

The Maharashtra Government has launched the Sanjivani Blood Group Registry App, a digital platform designed to connect blood donors and recipients across the state.

App Launched by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar

The app was inaugurated on Monday by State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar in the presence of FESCOM Mumbai President Suresh Pote, Vice President Dr. Rekha Bhatkhande, Swati Phadke, and other dignitaries.

Swift Blood Availability During Emergencies

The initiative aims to ensure the swift availability of blood during emergencies, streamline the demand and supply of blood in every district, and boost the statewide blood donation movement.

Also Watch:

Vital Link Between Donors and Blood Banks

Officials said the app will serve as a vital link between blood donors and blood banks, helping create a more reliable and balanced blood supply network in Maharashtra.