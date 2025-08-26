Alstom To Supply 234 Metro Cars And CBTC Signalling For Mumbai Metro Line 4/ Representative Image | Photo credit: Alstom

Alstom has been commissioned to supply 234 Metropolis metro cars (39 trainsets of six cars each) and a Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system with five years of maintenance by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited, India.

L&T was recently awarded the contract by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to provide the Integrated Systems Package for Mumbai Metro Line 4 (Green Line). The package includes rolling stock, CBTC signalling and train control, telecommunication, platform screen doors, depot machinery & plant, along with five years of maintenance.

Mumbai Metro Line 4: Key Corridor

Mumbai Metro’s Line 4 is a 35.3 km elevated corridor between Wadala (Central Mumbai) and Kasarvadavali (Thane), featuring 32 stations. It will be one of the city’s longest metro lines, providing connectivity to the Eastern Express Highway, Monorail, and other metro lines.

Alstom’s Commitment to Mumbai Metro

Ling Fang, Region President, APAC, Alstom, said:

“Alstom-built trains and signalling solutions are already serving on other Mumbai Metro lines. This ambitious new project presents more opportunities for us to provide best-in-class solutions to commuters and contribute to elevating the financial capital’s infrastructure.”

Make in India Manufacturing

Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, all 39 Metropolis trainsets will be:

Designed at Alstom’s engineering centre in Bangalore, Karnataka

Manufactured at its state-of-the-art Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh

Propulsion systems produced at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Bogies manufactured at Savli, Gujarat

The Sri City facility has an annual production capacity of 480 cars and has already delivered trainsets for domestic and international projects, including driverless trains for Mumbai’s Aqua Line.

Global Expertise in CBTC

Alstom has over 30 years of expertise in radio CBTC technology and has been chosen for 190 CBTC metro lines worldwide, with 90 already in operation. In India, 18 metro lines are currently equipped or under development with Alstom’s signalling systems.

Trial Run Preparations

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has placed rakes on track using heavy cranes. A trial run is expected in September on a 10 km stretch of Metro Line 4 and 4A, comprising 10 elevated stations.