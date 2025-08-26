 Palghar To Host Wild Vegetable Festival To Boost Tribal Livelihoods
Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
The event will showcase a variety of locally available wild vegetables, forest fruits, medicinal plants, and food grains. | Representation Image

Palghar: In a bid to create livelihood opportunities for Scheduled Tribe communities and promote their traditional wild vegetables and medicinal produce, a Wild Vegetable Festival will soon be organized in Palghar district.

According to a press release issued by Dr. Apoorva Basur, Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project (Jawhar), the initiative will be carried out under the 2025–26 Central Nucleus Budget scheme. Beneficiaries from Jawhar, Mokhada, Vikramgad, and Wada talukas will be able to participate in the festival.

The event will showcase a variety of locally available wild vegetables, forest fruits, medicinal plants, and food grains. These products will also be put up for sale, providing tribal families with new income-generating opportunities while raising awareness about the nutritional and medicinal value of these traditional foods.

To support participants, the administration will provide weighing scales, crates, folding stalls, and plastic tables. In addition, government schemes will be promoted at village-level gatherings alongside the festival, ensuring that information on welfare programs reaches local citizens.

Officials believe the initiative will not only highlight the culinary heritage of tribal communities but also encourage sales in local markets and tourist hubs. “This festival will enhance income opportunities for beneficiaries while popularizing the unique and medicinally rich wild vegetables of the region,” said Dr. Basur.

