Maharashtra News: MLA Prashant Thakur Trophy Elocution Competition 2025 Concludes In Panvel With Record 16,887 Student Participants

Over 16,800 students participated in the MLA Prashant Thakur Trophy Elocution Competition 2025 finale in Panvel | File Photo

Panvel: The grand finale of the MLA Prashant Thakur Trophy: Elocution Competition 2025, jointly organized by Koshish Foundation and Panvel Municipal Corporation, concluded on Monday with great enthusiasm. Out of 16,887 students who participated in the competition across the Panvel region, 713 were selected for the final round.

Finale Hosted at Two Venues in Panvel

The finale was hosted at C.K. Thakur College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Khanda Colony, and D.B. Patil School, Panvel.

Students showcased their oratory skills on a wide range of thought-provoking topics, including My Favorite Superhero, If I Were a Bird, My Favorite Scientist, Swachh Bharat – Plastic-Free India, Internet: Boon or Curse?, Artificial Intelligence – Threat or Blessing?, Importance of Time, and Failure is the Stepping Stone to Success. Their speeches highlighted creativity, sensitivity, and strong analytical thinking.

Widespread Participation From Schools

Several reputed schools from Panvel and nearby areas participated in the event, such as Ramsheth Thakur Public School (Kamothe),Shakuntala Ramsheth Thakur School (Ulwe), Ramsheth Thakur English Medium School (Kamothe), Sudhagad Education Society (Kalamboli), Sushma Patil School (Kamothe), C.K. Thakur School (New Panvel), along with PMC and Zilla Parishad schools from Panvel taluka and rural areas.

Trophies and certificates will be awarded to students who excelled in the competition.

Leaders Laud the Initiative

District General Secretary Nitin Patil praised the initiative, saying, “Having more than 16,800 participants in an elocution competition is a record in itself. The MLA Prashant Thakur Trophy organized by Koshish Foundation could very well be the number one such contest in Maharashtra. Congratulations to the organizers.”

Former BJP City President Anil Bhagat added, “The standard of the MLA Prashant Thakur Trophy Elocution Competition is very high. Thousands of students were given an opportunity, and we are thankful to the organizers for including us in this program.”

Dignitaries Present at the Event

Dignitaries present on the occasion included former BJP City President Anil Bhagat, District General Secretary Nitin Patil, former corporator Ajay Bahira, PMC Education Officer Ramesh Chavan, Navi Panvel President Dasharath Mhatre, Adv. Chetan Jadhav, District Vice President Mayuresh Netkar, Abhishek Patwardhan, Adv. Chinmay Samel, Nitesh Patil, and Akshay Singh.