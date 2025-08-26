Mumbai News: RTO Confiscates Autorickshaw, Suspends License After Viral Video Shows Driver Slapping Minor In Andheri Over Unpaid Fare |

Mumbai: A video showing an autorickshaw driver assaulting a minor passenger has gone viral, prompting significant action from the Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO). The incident, which occurred near Andheri railway station, involved the driver striking the boy multiple times after forcing him out of the vehicle. This has generated considerable outrage on social media, with calls for strict penalties against the driver and improved passenger protections.

In response to the footage, the Andheri RTO seized the driver's autorickshaw and issued a notice requiring him to justify why his driving license and permit should not be revoked. An RTO officer noted that the case constitutes serious misconduct and violence. The Motor Vehicles Act empowers officials to suspend a driver’s license in cases involving passenger harassment or unsafe conduct.

Watch Viral Video:

Police tracked down the driver, who was summoned for questioning, but officials revealed that no formal complaint had been made by the victim or his family. In explaining his actions, the driver claimed the altercation arose from an unpaid fare of ₹140, arguing that the boy had refused to pay after riding from Santacruz to Andheri. He admitted to hitting the boy but asserted that he had been provoked by verbal abuse.

However, the video's context suggests the ride involved multiple passengers, prompting further investigation into the legality of the rickshaw's operation. The footage shows the driver repeatedly slapping the boy while pushing him onto the road, leading many to assert that such violent behaviour towards a minor is inexcusable, regardless of the fare dispute.

The video, lasting 16 seconds, reveals the driver confronting a visibly distressed young boy, believed to be a student, over the fare issue. In a heart-wrenching moment captured in the clip, the boy pleads for forgiveness and begs for mercy while being assaulted. Eyewitnesses' inaction during the incident, despite its public setting, has also drawn public ire, with no bystanders intervening or assisting the victim while the assault unfolded.

The video's circulation has prompted a response from the Mumbai Police, who have urged the public to assist in identifying the exact location of the incident to facilitate the investigation. While immediate measures are being taken, a broader discussion on the safety of passengers and the rising tensions between rickshaw drivers and passengers in Mumbai is gaining traction.