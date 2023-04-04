Shiv Sena [UBT] pregnant functionary beat up in Thane, no FIR yet; video goes viral | Screengrab/ Twitter

Thane: Uddhav-faction Shiv Sena's city women's wing chief Roshni Shinde was allegedly assaulted by members of Shinde faction over a Facebook post. The incident reportedly took place between Ghodbunder road and Kasarvadavli area.

According to a report in ABP Majha, Roshni, who was brutally beaten, is expecting and is six months along. Reportedly, the police is yet to file an FIR in the matter as well.

The police are waiting on medical report before beginning the probe, the report stated. This has angered the Thackeray group leaders and workers. Many reportedly protested outside the Kasarvadavli police station demanding an FIR be filed in the case.

A video of the incident, which happened on Monday night, has gone viral on internet wherein members of Shinde-faction are seen circling her and beating her up. They entered her office premises and physically assaulted her.

Roshni Shinde in hospital

Shinde is presently been admitted to hospital and is undergoing treatment, the report stated.

Protest outside police station

The women functionaries and members of Thackeray faction staged a flash protest outside the Kasarvadavli police station and has been raising slogans asking the personnel to resign if they cannot arrest the accused immediately.

The government is starting to harass people

Thackeray group MP Rajan Vichare alleged that false cases is being filed against their members and stated that a member of the party's women's wing was cowardly attacked while she was pregnant. He, condemning the incident, said that the government is now harassing public. He raised questions on who will take responsibility if something were to happen to that woman.

NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad also took objection and wrote, "Thackeray group's Roshani Shinde beaten by Shinde group in Thane I'm sure nothing will happen. I gave up hope of justice... How to run the government should be learned from Chief Minister Shinde.. Police Department does not exist in Thane... If asked, the police say there is pressure... From where?"

