Thane: Duo booked for indulging in malpractice during police recruitment exam | Representative Image

The police have registered a criminal case against an aspirant and a dummy candidate for allegedly trying to indulge in malpractices during the police recruitment exam.

One of the accused had allegedly made a dummy candidate sit for the exam on his behalf at the examination centre. The dummy candidate was found using a mobile phone, electronic device connector, Bluetooth and ear bud while appearing for the exam, police said.

Read Also Mumbai: 2 booked for indulging in malpractice during police recruitment exam

According to the Rabodi police, the complainant in the case is constable Eshwar Golwad. Presently, the recruitment process is going on for the post of Police constable for the Thane Police Commissionerate.

On Sunday a written examination was conducted and Golwad was posted for the physical examination of the candidates in Rabodi.

Read Also Dummy candidate held with electronic devices during Maharashtra police recruitment drive

During the check, a mobile phone and a Bluetooth connector device was found with the candidate Vikas Jonwal, 24, a resident of Aurangabad. The admit card, Aadhaar card and PAN card he was carrying had the name Balaji Kusalkar. Kusalkar had paid Rs10,000 to Golwad and was supposed to pay Rs10,000 more after the exam for the criminal act.