Mumbai: 2 booked for indulging in malpractice during police recruitment exam

Palghar police have registered a criminal offence against two persons, who allegedly indulged in malpractices in the police recruitment examination last year. One of the person had appeared as a dummy candidate for the other accused to give a written examination, police said.

The accused persons have been identified as RM Jarwal and PP Bamnavat, both residents of Aurangabad.

According to the police, in the police constable recruitment examination that was held on October 18, last year, at a school in Palghar district, candidate RM Jarwal, allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy and instead of himself appearing for the written exam. Jarwal had sent a dummy candidate PP Bamnavat.

"Two more similar cases have recently been registered by the Bhoiwada police wherein dummy candidates were sent to appear for written exams for police recruitment examination," said a police officer.

The police have registered a case on charges of criminal conspiracy, common intention, cheating by personation), cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), forgery, forgery of valuable security, forgery for purpose of cheating and using as genuine a forged document or electronic record under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Malpractices in Maharashtra University Board & Other Examinations Act.

In February this year, scrutiny of videos taken during the physical test for police recruitment had brought to light at least eight cases of dummy candidates and the Bhoiwada police had booked 16 people including eight dummy and eight real candidates, and arrested 10 of them in the said cases.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:22 PM IST