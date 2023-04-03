Thane: TMC committee to investigate cases against Mahesh Aher

Thane: TMC's Mahesh Aher relieved from office real estate department | FPJ

While the investigation of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) against assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher is going on by the State Crime Investigation Department (CID), TMC chief Abhijit Bangar has formed a five-member committee to investigate cases filed against Aher.

TMC chief orders committee to conduct thorough probe

The civic body chief has ordered the committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the objections raised by the Legislative Council members about Aher and submit its report within three weeks.

A few days ago, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad alleged that Aher had threatened to kill his family and the audio of it went viral and the voice was claimed to be of Aher. As the matter was raised in the assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed CID to investigate the case.

Strict action will be taken if allegations found true: TMC Chief

Earlier, state Industries Minister Uday Samant said in the Legislative Council that Aher's powers would be taken away. The civic chief also has removed Aher from the post of office superintendent of the real estate department and appointed Kishore Kadam as his successor and Ajinath Awad as deputy office superintendent.

Bangar said, “Shiv Sena's Vilas Potnis, Anil Parab and Sunil Shinde demanded an inquiry into Aher's mismanagement in the TMC. The committee members include chief accounts and finance officer Dilip Suryavanshi, chief auditor Sanjay Patange, assistant director of the urban development department Satish Ugile, deputy commissioner of information and public relations department, Prashant Rode and suburban engineer of the urban development department Nitin Yesugade.”

Bangar added, “Strict action will be taken against Aher if the allegations are proven.”