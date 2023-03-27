Thane: TMC's Mahesh Aher relieved from office real estate department | FPJ

Thane: Controversial Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Assistant Commissioner of the encroachment department Mahesh Aher, who was also holding additional charge of office superintendent of the real estate department, was on Monday relieved from the post of the real estate department.

On March 26, The Free Press Journal published a report on Aher that he is still on the chair after several orders from the ministers to remove him from the post due to various allegations against him. The notice regarding relieving him from the post was issued by TMC Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade.

Awhad tweeted about the development

Reacting to the development, former housing minister and MLA Jitendra Awhad tweeted, "I raised the Aher issue in the legislative assembly and after that deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the investigation by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Apart from this, the Thane police have started questioning Aher in connection with the allegations made by the Thane city president of Congress Vikrant Chavan. Shiv Sena's Vilas Potnis, Anil Parab and Sunil Shinde also demanded an inquiry into Aher's mismanagement in the TMC. State Industry Minister Uday Samant had assured the Legislative Council that Aher's powers would be taken away and he would be investigated. After this assurance, the Thane civic body has removed him from the post of office superintendent of the real estate department, but I am surprised that the post of assistant commissioner of the encroachment department has been retained.”

Awhad further tweeted, "The letter clearly states that Aher should be relieved from all the posts he is holding. But the Chief Minister says that he should be relieved from only one post. I don't understand why there is so much support for a corrupt officer like Aher.'