Shiv Sena Leader Ayodhya Poul Allegedly Assaulted, Ink Thrown At Her In Thane

An incident of alleged assault and ink throwing on Ayodhya Poul, a prominent leader from the Thackeray group of Shiv Sena, has taken place in Kalwa, Thane. The information about this incident was shared on the official Twitter account of 'Samana Online'. Ayodhya Poul was attending an event in Kalwa when a group of individuals surrounded her and targeted her with ink. The accusations involve not throwing of ink but also physical beating.

Details of the Incident

According to the tweet, Ayodhya Poul, the Maharashtra social media coordinator of Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, was insulted by a group of individuals in Kalwa. Ayodhya Poul, who had come to Kalwa for an event, was surrounded by a mob and had ink thrown at her.

"Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Maharashtra Social Media Coordinator Ayodhya Paul's Cowardly Slap. Ayodhya who came to Kalava for an event was surrounded by a group of people and threw ink," Saamna wrote.

Allegations and Previous Confrontation

The allegations against the attackers extend beyond just ink throwing, as they include physical assault and beating. The incident appears to be a result of a recent confrontation between Ayodhya Poul and MLA Santosh Bangar. During the Agricultural Produce Market Committee elections held statewide, Bangar had claimed that he would secure all 17 seats in the Kalamanuri Bazar Samiti in Hingoli. However, it was later revealed that he only managed to win five seats. This discrepancy prompted Ayodhya Poul to target him.