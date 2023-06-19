Muslims In India Are Not Descendants Of Aurangzeb: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Jumps In Row Against Mughal Ruler

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his views on the descendants of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, stating that no Muslim in India can claim to be a direct descendant of Aurangzeb. He emphasized that nationalist Muslims in the country do not recognize Aurangzeb as their leader, instead acknowledging Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their sole leader. Fadnavis made these statements during a public rally in Akola, commemorating nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

He said, "What happened in Akola, Sambhajinagar and Kolhapur was not a coincidence, but it is an experiment. How come so many sympathisers of Aurangzeb surface in the state?"

"How can Aurangzeb be our leader? Our king is only one and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj...The Muslims in India, even they are not descendants of Aurangzeb. Tell me who is the descendant of Aurangzeb? Aurangzeb and his forefathers came from outside," a PTI report quoted him as saying.

Akola, Maharashtra | Our king is only Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We cannot have another king. Muslims in India are not descendants of Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb and his clan came from outside. A Muslim in this country who has national ideas never approves of Aurangzeb. He respects… pic.twitter.com/vmVlKCLcOx — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

Fadnavis Questions Prakash Ambedkar's Visit to Aurangzeb's Tomb

Fadnavis also criticized Prakash Ambedkar, the leader of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), for his recent visit to Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad. He questioned the need for such an act and drew a parallel between Aurangzeb's rule and Hitler's regime, highlighting that Hitler was also revered by some people in Germany. Fadnavis directed his query towards Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, questioning whether he approved of Ambedkar's visit, considering their alliance earlier this year.

Fadnavis Targets Thackeray and Alleges Borrowed Scripts

Taking a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis accused the Shiv Sena president of borrowing scripts from his allies, Congress and NCP, as he seemed to lack speechwriters within his own party. Fadnavis claimed to be aware of Thackeray's concerns and fear of leaders who he believes may attempt to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra.

He reaffirmed that nobody could divide Mumbai from the state. Fadnavis also criticized Thackeray for joining forces with Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, contrary to the late Balasaheb Thackeray's stance.

Fadnavis Dismisses Bihar Opposition Meeting, Praises PM Modi

Regarding an upcoming meeting of anti-BJP parties in Bihar, Fadnavis downplayed its significance, stating that despite the unity of multiple opposition leaders, it cannot pose a substantial challenge to the BJP. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in empowering the people of India and highlighted the country's production of anti-coronavirus vaccines, which were subsequently sent to 100 nations. Fadnavis also noted that farmers in Maharashtra have benefitted from various central government schemes.