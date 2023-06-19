Maharashtra: BJP Says Uddhav Thackeray Speaking Muslim League's Language On UCC

Uddhav Thackeray addressing a meeting of statewide party office-bearers at the National Sports Club of India in Worli. | Vijay Gohil/FPJ

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of speaking the language of the Muslim League on crucial issues like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).



“Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the Uniform Civil Code will actually be troublesome for the Hindus. This statement of his matches with those of the Muslim League members in the constituent assembly who had opposed the UCC back then,” said state BJP spokesperson Vishwas Pathak, and added, “Those who speak the language of Muslim League should not say that they haven’t left Hindutva.”

While speaking at the party officer bearers’ meeting at Worli on Sunday, Thackeray had appealed the union government to clarify on what problems Hindus will face if UCC is enforced.

Replying to Thackeray, Pathak said, “Thackeray should study the stand of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the issue. Dr Ambedkar has replied to all the objections raised by the Muslim League members on UCC while speaking in the constituent assembly on November 23, 1948,” Pathak said, adding that Thackeray has started speaking the language of Muslim League for 20% Muslim votes in BMC election.