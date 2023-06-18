Uddhav Thackeray Slams PM Modi's Neglect of Manipur: 'State Engulfed In Flames, No One Paying Attention'

Uddhav Thackeray addressing a meeting of statewide party office-bearers at the National Sports Club of India in Worli. | Vijay Gohil/FPJ

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, intensified his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting of statewide party office-bearers at the National Sports Club of India in Worli. Thackeray questioned Modi's focus on bringing peace in Ukraine while neglecting the burning issues in Manipur, which is also a part of India. He expressed his disappointment with the Prime Minister's failure to visit Manipur and criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the breakdown of law and order in the state.

Despite his comprehensive criticism of the Modi government, Thackeray surprisingly extended his support for a uniform civil code in the country, showcasing his stance on the issue.

In his address to the gathering, Uddhav Thackeray expressed his deep concern regarding the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Uddhav questions PM, HM over Manipur violence

"Manipur is engulfed in flames, yet it seems that no one is paying attention to the state. Amit Shah did visit there, but what has he accomplished? As the Home Minister of India, what significant steps did Amit Shah take during his visit? It is disappointing that while Modi plans to visit America, he is not willing to prioritise Manipur, which is an integral part of our country. The so-called 'vishwguru' is eager to share his wisdom in America, but what about Manipur, a state within our own nation? If the claims of stopping the Russian-Ukraine war are true, then Manipur deserves to be pacified as well," he observed.

He also attacked chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray revealed his plans to visit Patna on June 23 for a meeting of non-BJP leaders.

Fadnavis's situation 'unspeakable and unbearable': Thackeray

In his speech, Thackeray took potshots at deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, describing his current situation as "unspeakable and unbearable". Notably, the former CM was demoted by the party high command to let Eknath Shinde become the CM after the latter's revolt.

Thackeray highlighted the significance of the unity among his supporters, acknowledging their unwavering loyalty. He expressed his gratitude, stating, "I may not have material rewards to offer, but your steadfast support means the world to me. Your unwavering backing is crucial to our cause. On June 19, we celebrate the birth anniversary of our beloved Shiv Sena, and on June 20, we commemorate World Treason Day (which marks the day of Shinde's revolt)."

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray reaffirmed his party's commitment to addressing corruption issues related to street furniture within the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) once they assume power.