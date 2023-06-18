Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Leader, Who Dug Up Wankhede Pitch To Oppose Ind-Pak Match, Quits Uddhav's Party

Uddhav Thackeray faced yet another blow as former party MLA Shishir Shinde stepped down from the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday. In his resignation letter addressed to the party leader, Shinde expressed disappointment over not being assigned significant responsibilities despite serving as the party's deputy leader for a year.

Additionally, Shinde stated that he had not had a meeting with Thackeray in the past six months. He expressed his regret, mentioning that he felt he had wasted four years of his life in Shiv Sena.

Shinde made allegations that Uddhav Thackeray had not held a meeting with him for the past six months. He claimed to have made multiple attempts to meet the party president but found it increasingly difficult to do so. In a letter addressed to Uddhav Thackeray, Shishir Shinde expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of significant responsibilities assigned to him over the last four years. He stated that his position within the party had been merely nominal, resulting in a waste of four years in his professional journey.

How Shinde rose to prominence

In 1991, preparations were underway for an India-Pakistan cricket match scheduled to take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. During this period, Shishir Shinde, accompanied by several party workers, resorted to the extreme measure of digging up the stadium's pitch in an attempt to prevent the cricket match from taking place.

Following this incident, Shinde's actions became a topic of nationwide discussion.

Joined Raj Thackeray's MNS

In 2005, Shishir Shinde parted ways with the party, aligning himself with Raj Thackeray after the latter's departure from Shiv Sena. After a span of approximately 13 years, Shinde re-joined Shiv Sena in 2018, but for the duration until 2022, he did not receive any notable responsibilities within the party. When Eknath Shinde rebelled within Shiv Sena, Thackeray appointed Shishir Shinde as the deputy leader of the party. However, Shinde expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that he had not been entrusted with any significant responsibilities during the year, leading to his decision to leave the party.