Maharashtra: BJP Slams Uddhav For 'Hindutva Compromise' After Karnataka Govt Excludes Savarkar & Hedgewar From Syllabus

The BJP leaders from Maharashtra on Friday attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for compromising Hindutva ideology after the Congress government in Karnataka dropped chapters on Veer Savarkar and RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar from the school syllabus.

“Where is your ideology?” asked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while taunting Uddhav for keeping mum on the development while, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar asked what the Thackeray will drop now. “Will he drop Savarkar or the Congress?” he said.

The BJP’s attack on Thackeray came two months after the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader cautioned former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying Savarkar was akin to God for them and their role model, and any insult to him will not be acceptable to his party. Demeaning Savarkar would create “cracks” in the opposition alliance, Thackeray had warned. However, in Karnataka, the grand old party kept its election promise and dropped chapters on Savarkar and Hedgewar from the school syllabus.

Will you accept this insult of Veer Savarkar? Fadnavis asks Uddhav

Fadnavis accused Uddhav Thackeray of compromising on his ideology just for the sake of “being in power”.

“I would just like to say that you can erase someone’s name from a book, but it won’t be able to erase it from the hearts of the people. You cannot erase the names of those who have contributed to the freedom of the country,” Fadnavis said while replying to queries on the Karnataka govt action and added, “But, I ask Uddhav Thackeray ji. Those who are sitting shoulder to shoulder with Congress in Maha Vikas Aghadi, what is your reaction now? Do you accept the way appeasement of minority communities is going on only for power, will you accept this insult of Veer Savarkar ji? Or just settle for the chair?”

“My question is to Uddhav Thackeray. Now tell me exactly what your reaction is. If those on whose lap you are sitting are going to erase the name of freedom fighter Savarkar, are you going to fully support conversion... you should also say what is your exact opinion on this now. Was this compromise made for power?” Fadnavis added.

‘Tughlaki decision'

While referring to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s decision to revise Kannada and Social Science textbooks of classes 6 to 10 in the state for this academic year by removing the chapters on RSS founder KB Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar among others, city BJP Chief Ashish Shelar took to the microblogging site Twitter.

“We condemn the ‘Tughlaki’ decision of the Karnataka state for dropping the chapters on Hedgewar and Savarkar, But, I’ll like to ask the Shiv Sena (UBT) now, as to what they will drop. Will they drop the Congress or Savarkar?” Shelar questioned in his tweet.

“The people have decided to drop the Congress from the Nation. Their ally “UBT” was dropped by their own MLAs from the Shiv Sena. Now, the people of Maharashtra too will soon drop them from the state,” Shelar added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Manisha Kayande said that her party has condemned the decision of the Congress government in Karnataka. “Savarkar is our idol. His contribution to the freedom struggle is immense. We firmly believe that youth in the nation have several things to learn from Savarkar’s life. Hence, we condemn this decision,” Kayande said.

She also added that the party also condemns the decision to drop the chapter on Dr Hadgewar. “Dropping a chapter on somebody from the school syllabus doesn’t make anyone small. But, we would like to know the reason behind that. After all, what is the message that we want to pass on to the youth of the nation,” she asked.