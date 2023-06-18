Maharashtra: In A Jolt To Uddhav Thackeray, MLC Manisha Kayande Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

In a setback to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Manisha Kayande, a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday. Kayande joined the party hours after being dismissed from the spokesperson post of Shiv Sena (UBT) for 'anti-party' activities.

CM Eknath Shinde welcomed Kayande to his party.

Kayande, who serves as a member of the state Legislative Council, will conclude her term on July 27, 2024. She holds the position of Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) through the quota allocated to the Legislative Assembly.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders slam Kayande

Meanwhile, leaders from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction hit out Kayande., saying saying despite getting everything from the organisation she has chosen to leave it.

"She joined us after leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), got everything, and now since she is unlikely to be re-nominated to the Legislative Council, she has chosen to leave,' Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut told reporters, as per news agency PTI.

The split in Shiv Sena

Last year in June, the Shiv Sena experienced a division when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 other party MLAs rebelled against the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, resulting in the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government composed of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Afterward, Eknath Shinde assumed the role of Chief Minister with the support of the BJP. Subsequently, the Election Commission of India granted his faction the original party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol, while the Thackeray group was named Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

On Monday, the factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray within the Shiv Sena will separately commemorate the party's foundation day in Mumbai.