 Mumbai News: CM Shinde Gives Nod To Set Up SIT To Look Into Irregularities In BMC
Following a special audit conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), irregularities totaling Rs 12,024 crore were identified in various projects carried out between November 2019 and October 2024.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
CM Eknath Shinde | Twitter

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Mumbai Police Commissioner to investigate irregularities within multiple departments of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

CM Shinde has further instructed that the SIT should include the Joint Commissioner of Police responsible for the Economic Offences Wing, along with other senior officials.

Following a special audit conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), irregularities totaling Rs 12,024 crore were identified in various projects carried out between November 2019 and October 2024. Amit Satam, BJP MLA from Andheri, wrote a letter to the CM, urging an inquiry into these irregularities. He demanded the formation of an SIT and the filing of cases against those involved.

