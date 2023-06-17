 Thane News: Man Tries To Die By Suicide Outside CM Eknath Shinde's Residence
Thane News: Man Tries To Die By Suicide Outside CM Eknath Shinde's Residence

Vinay Pandey, an auto-rickshaw driver, tried to self-immolate. It is yet to be ascertained what prompted him to take such an extreme step.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the viral video | FPJ

A 42-year-old man on Saturday, June 17, tried to die by suicide by self-immolating outside Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's home. The man identified as Vinay Pandey, who is an auto rickshaw driver by profession, tried to set himself ablaze but was stopped in the nick of the time.

Reportedly, he is also a Shiv Sena activist from Thane's Kopri-Pachpakadi region. The CRPF jawans posted outside CM's residence in the city stopped Pandey from self-immolation bid of his.

A video from the scenes unfolding outside CM's residence has been going viral on social media.

It is yet to be ascertained as to what prompted Pandey to take such extreme step and what course of action has been taken in regards with the matter.

More details awaited

