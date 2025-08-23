 VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP As ‘Bogus Janata Party’, Says Mahayuti Cannot Win Without Vote Fraud
VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP As ‘Bogus Janata Party’, Says Mahayuti Cannot Win Without Vote Fraud

Speaking at a function organised by the teachers' wing of his party to release the annual report of Shiv Sena MLC Jagannath Abhyankar at Dadar, Thackeray said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has exposed the BJP's vote theft and also its hypocrisy.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over vote theft allegations and criticises India-Pakistan cricket ties ahead of Asia Cup | X - @OfficeofUT

Mumbai: Coming down heavily on the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called it as ‘bogus janata party’ and claimed that the Mahayuti can not win in Maharashtra if elections are conducted with honesty.

Targets BJP Over Alleged Vote Theft

Speaking at a function organised by the teachers' wing of his party to release the annual report of Shiv Sena MLC Jagannath Abhyankar at Dadar, Thackeray said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has exposed the BJP's vote theft and also its hypocrisy.

“The BJP cannot get re-elected honestly in Maharashtra. How did they manage to steal votes in the seats they won? Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has exposed their vote theft and unmasked them. The country must be saved from such people,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

Questions PM Modi And Fadnavis Over Pakistan Match

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he questioned the decision to allow the Indian Cricket Team to play a match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Calls Out Double Standards On National Security

“While our defence minister says the Operation Sindoor was still on and the Prime Minister says blood and water cannot flow together, how can you allow our team to play a cricket match with Pakistan?” Thackeray asked.

It is good that people are taking to the streets for pigeons, elephants and dogs. But, where does humanity go during Pahalgam? The PM claims hot sindoor flows in him. Now, will the same India play cricket matches with Pakistan? Will cricket and blood flow together? Thackeray asked.

Read Also
'Rajnath Singh, Devendra Fadnavis Called Uddhav Thackeray To Back NDA’s VP Nominee Radhakrishnan,'...
Asia Cup Clash On September 14

India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup which is scheduled to start in the UAE from September 9. The two arch-rivals will play against each other on September 14 in Dubai.

