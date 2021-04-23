Mumbai: Latest updates on April 23

Mumbai: Here is the list of vaccination centres that will be fully/partly functional or non-functional owing to limited supply of vaccine.
Relatives arrive at the hospital after news of the mishap broke out. 13 people have perished in the fire
Virar hospital fire: Police Inspector Wagh informed that the fire broke out on the higher floors. He added that the 1st and 2nd floors are safe
Virar hospital fire: There were total 90 patients and out of which 17 were in ICU. So far 13 have been found dead. The mishap was caused due to a fire in the AC unit
Mumbai: Thirteen COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Virar
Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in a hospital fire at Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra early on Friday, police said
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)