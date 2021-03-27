Bhandup hospital fire: Mall-hospital management booked for culpable homicide

The Bhandup police have registered an offence of culpable homicide in connection with the fire that broke out at Sunrise Hospital in a mall in Bhandup West on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, that led to the deaths by suffocation of nine patients. During a primary probe, there were several lapses found in terms of security and fire safety equipment not being checked on time, which led to the deaths, the Mumbai police said on Saturday.

The offence has been registered against six persons, including promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan who are also directors of the mall.

The FIR, which was registered late on Friday night, also names other directors of the mall, Nikita Trehan, Deepak Shirke along with now gutted Sunrise Hospital's directors Amit Singh Trehan and Sweety Jain, who are named as wanted accused by the police. Nikita is also the hospital's director.

Sham Shinde, senior inspector of Bhandup police station said, " We have registered an offence against the mall and hospital directors under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention)".