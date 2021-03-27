Bhandup mall tragedy: Day after fire, store-owners up in arms over huge losses

In a related development, the Sunrise Hospitals head of Operations Satyendra Tiwari has lodged a complaint with Bhandup Police Station against the Dreams Mall's NCLT appointed Administrator Rahul Sahasrabuddhe for not taking adequate precautions which led to the blaze, loss of precious lives and other damage to the properties.

Amid allegations that the sprawling premises allegedly did not have the relevant permissions, hundreds of store-owners in the mall on Saturday demanded entry to check on their ravaged units but were blocked by the police and fire brigade as the cooling operations were underway.

When Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik visited them, scores of them, including some weeping, narrated their plight over the complete destruction and how it would affect their sheer chances of survival.

Giving them a sympathetic hearing, Minister Malik assured he would raise their grievances with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the government would try to work out a solution.

The shopkeepers said there are more than 500 shops/units functioning inside the mall and all were looking for brisk sales in the upcoming Holi festival and the marriage seasons, their first major opportunity after nearly 10 months of lockdown in the Corona pandemic.

"I had two shops with nearly Rs.80-lakh of stocks, plus cash and other valuables Everything is reduced to ashes...How will I survive and support my family? From where I will repay the debts now," wailed one woman.