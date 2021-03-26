Mumbai: Death toll in Bhandup's Sunrise Hospital fire rises to 11

The hospital had earlier said two deceased were coronavirus patients who were already dead from the disease when the fire broke out. It is yet to comment on the remaining eight deaths.

Civic and hospital officials have also not disclosed how many people were rescued from there after the blaze.

The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area around midnight, the official said. The hospital is situated on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building.