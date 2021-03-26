Mumbai: INSIDE footage of Bhandup's Dream Mall Sunrise hospital fire -- Watch video

The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area around midnight, the official said. The hospital is situated on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who visited the spot in the afternoon said strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the fire.

Thackeray apologised to the families of the victims and announced Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

The blaze comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. On Thursday, the city logged 5,504 new infections, the highest daily count since the pandemic began.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, BMC control room sources said.