Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Bhandup hospital today after fire kills 10; BMC orders probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Bhandup COVID-19 hospital where a fire killed 10 people today.

"A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. Fire tenders are present at the spot," DCP Kadam told reporters.

As per the statement given by the hospital administration, "The hospital was started in exceptional circumstances of covid-19 and it was functioning with all due compliances like fire licence nursing home licence etc. It also stated that the hospital staff did a fantastic job in safely evacuating patients on wheelchairs and beds to the refuge areas and by following the fire drills.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday ordered an investigation in connection with the Bhandup fire incident.

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh confirmed fire lapses at the COVID-19 centre and Dreams Mall and further said that actions will be taken against those who are responsible.