Bhandup hospital fire: CM Uddhav Thackeray promises strict action against those who are responsible

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visited the Bhandup hospital where a fire killed 10 people today.

While speaking to the media after his visit to the hospital, Thackeray stated that action will be taken against those who are found responsible and compensation will be given to families of the deceased.

"Action will be taken against those who are found responsible. Compensation will be given to families of the deceased. Most of the patients who have died were on the ventilator. I offer my condolences and apologies to their families," Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.

Thackeray also announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh.

As per the statement given by the hospital administration, "The hospital was started in exceptional circumstances of covid-19 and it was functioning with all due compliances like fire licence nursing home licence etc. It also stated that the hospital staff did a fantastic job in safely evacuating patients on wheelchairs and beds to the refuge areas and by following the fire drills.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday ordered an investigation in connection with the Bhandup fire incident.

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh confirmed fire lapses at the COVID-19 centre and Dreams Mall and further said that actions will be taken against those who are responsible.

