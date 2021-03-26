Pune COVID-19 surge: Decision on lockdown after April 2

Amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases, today a review meeting was held by Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune.

In the meeting, Pawar stated that there will be no lockdown in Pune as of now. The decision on lockdown will be taken after April 2, if the cases in the city keep on increasing, he added.

In a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 3,286 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its caseload to 2,47,629.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,134 with 23 new fatalities.

A total of 1,200 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,13,914.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1811 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,28,747. With 13 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,77.

According to an update by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) former Deputy Mayor Tushar Hinge, 722 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,12,762.