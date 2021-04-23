Sushmita Sen hits back at Twitter user who questioned her for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi from Mumbai

As parts of India grapples the need for oxygen cylinders amid the second wave of COVID-19, former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen said that she was able to organise a few for Delhi's Shanti Mukand Hospital but was unable to send them over from Mumbai.

Sen shared a video of the hospital's CEO Sunil Sagar, breaking down on camera due to the scarcity of oxygen cylinders at his hospital.

In the clip, he can be heard saying, "We're hardly left with any oxygen. We've requested doctors to discharge patients, whoever can be discharged...It may last for 2 hrs or something."

Sharing the video, Sushmita tweeted, "This is deeply heart breaking...oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai...please help me find a way.”