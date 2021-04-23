Does smoking worsen COVID-19?

The High Court bench headed by CJ Datta noted on Thursday that smoking was a contributory factor as far as Covid-19 was concerned.

“Is there any study to show that smoking worsens the case?” Datta asked AG Kumbhakoni. On getting a negative reply, the bench asked the AG to convey to the authorities to consider instituting a study on smoking and Covid-19.

“Let there be data on those dead were they smokers?” Intervening in the hearing, Advocate Dhruti Kapadia told the bench that she had come across a study by a foreign country, which had concluded that tobacco and smoking was major factors in Covid-19 and worsened the case of a patient.

“We believe this is a national emergency. It’s high time the Union government considers temporarily banning the sale of tobacco products, so as to ensure that people don’t consume them during the pandemic. At least, this will save some lives,” the CJ observed.